United Changes Schedule, Drops a Flight

United Airlines is dropping one of its daily flights between Arcata-Eureka and San Francisco but is switching to a larger plane for the route and will still be able to accommodate the same number of daily passengers. Jonathon Guerin, a senior manager for United Airlines, said the reason for reducing the number of flights is efficiency.

