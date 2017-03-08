Unhealthy trends noted in survey of H...

Unhealthy trends noted in survey of Humboldt County stores

Read more: Times-Standard

In Humboldt County, it's easier to find apple-flavored e-cigarettes and apple-flavored alcoholic beverages than it is to find actual apples. “Why should your zip code make a difference for food availability?” asked Donald Baird, Humboldt County's public health officer, noting one-third of local retail stores sell fresh fruit while 70 percent of them sell fruit-flavored tobacco products.

Eureka, CA

