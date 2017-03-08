Unhealthy trends noted in survey of Humboldt County stores
In Humboldt County, it's easier to find apple-flavored e-cigarettes and apple-flavored alcoholic beverages than it is to find actual apples. “Why should your zip code make a difference for food availability?” asked Donald Baird, Humboldt County's public health officer, noting one-third of local retail stores sell fresh fruit while 70 percent of them sell fruit-flavored tobacco products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Well Well
|825
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC