Trinity County nixes east-west rail study
Trinity County's decision to nix an east-west rail line feasibility study was a loss for businesses and a win for environmentalists, groups on both sides claimed. “A train would have been an ecological disaster,” Tom Wheeler, program and legal coordinator for the Arcata-based Environmental Protection Information Center, said Friday.
