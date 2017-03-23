Trash Bash collects thousands of pounds of garbage
Shannon Fazio and daughter Kate, 10, of Eureka pick up trash in front of Bayshore Mall during Saturday's Eureka Trash Bash. Ninety minutes of trash pickups at five different Eureka locations collected an estimated 5,000 pounds of garbage and waste on Saturday, according to Eureka Trash Bash volunteer and City Councilman Austin Allison.
