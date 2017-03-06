Tending to the garden
A free pruning workshop hosted recently by North Coast Community Garden Collaborative drew 75 people to Abuelita's Garden on a bright sunny morning. Deborah Giraud, farm adviser for the University of California's Cooperative Extension in Humboldt and Del Norte, demonstrated pruning techniques for young, more mature and espaliered fruit trees.
