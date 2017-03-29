Tastin' it Through the Streets
Fat Tuesday ain't got nothing on the last Thursday in March. A Taste of Main Street, one of Humboldt's most anticipated nights of food and fun, rolls around Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. With 22 participating restaurants and food producers, it's your opportunity to see what the 'Boldt's been cooking.
