Supes to vet public defender lawsuit threat

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss threatened litigation at its Tuesday meeting pertaining to a letter the county counsel's office received criticizing the boards' public defender appointment. The board is also set to revisit Arcata and Trinidad's Measure Z funding requests, discuss an Aviation Advisory Committee at-large member appointment, as well as receive informational reports on the Headwaters Fund and state laws that will affect local odd-year elections.

