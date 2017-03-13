Superintendent: Career Technical Education surpasses expectations
At a recent trade expo, Career Technical Education instructor Kenny Ingalls shows off some of his students' handmade items. Ingalls teaches trade classes at South Fork and Miranda high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Priscilla
|9
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC