St. Patricka s Day marked by stories, songs
Local wandering spirit Carpathian invites folks of all ages to put on their finest greenery and join him for St. Patrick's evening of tales designed to lift your spirits and chill your blood. “Ghosts in Gaelic Green” will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, 211 F St. in Eureka.
