Single vehicle crash leaves one dead,

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, one in the hospital

12 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Officials on scene said that the vehicle went into the guard rail just south of the southbound exit towards the College of the Redwoods around noon. The female passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to the Saint Joseph's Hospital in Eureka while the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

