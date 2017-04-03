Sara Bareilles Picks Up a Shift in "W...

Sara Bareilles Picks Up a Shift in "Waitress"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: New Yorker

The singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has one of those silvery voices that can bring intimacy to a large stage. Born in Eureka, California, Bareilles played in bars in Los Angeles before breaking out with her 2007 album, "Little Voice," which showcased her introspective, gently ironic pop balladry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ... Mar 23 Buckwheat white p... 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Mar 17 gotcha 830
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) Mar 13 Priscilla 9
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 28 chuck perlee 16
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC