Rose society hosts guest speaker
The Humboldt Rose Society will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 15th and H streets in Eureka. Plans will be discussed for the annual plant sale and “Bouquets for Mom” over the Mother's Day weekend and the annual rose show June 11 at Redwood Acres in Eureka.
