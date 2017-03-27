Rights workshop held at Eureka church
About 75 people filled the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Sunday afternoon for a “Know Your Rights” immigration workshop. The event took place just after Spanish-language mass in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka.
