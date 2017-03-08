Retired teacher contributes $678k to ...

Retired teacher contributes $678k to HSU program

Wednesday

The late Alice Whitson, a Humboldt State University Class of 1953 graduate, left a $678,947 bequest to support education programs at her alma mater. Whitson who died in August 2014 at the age of 82, was a lifelong teacher and attributed her success to affordable and accessible education at the university.

