Retired teacher contributes $678k to HSU program
The late Alice Whitson, a Humboldt State University Class of 1953 graduate, left a $678,947 bequest to support education programs at her alma mater. Whitson who died in August 2014 at the age of 82, was a lifelong teacher and attributed her success to affordable and accessible education at the university.
