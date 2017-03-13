Redwood Memorial Hospital celebrates ...

Redwood Memorial Hospital celebrates 60 years of service

Redwood Memorial Hospital will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year and invites the public to a free event at the hospital in Fortuna with special emphasis on those born at the hospital in 1957 - the year the hospital was first established. The hospital initially opened its doors under the sponsorship of the Sisters of St. Joseph as a 27-bed hospital serving the Eel River Valley.

