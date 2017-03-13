Redwood Memorial Hospital celebrates 60 years of service
Redwood Memorial Hospital will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year and invites the public to a free event at the hospital in Fortuna with special emphasis on those born at the hospital in 1957 - the year the hospital was first established. The hospital initially opened its doors under the sponsorship of the Sisters of St. Joseph as a 27-bed hospital serving the Eel River Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC