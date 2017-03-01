Rains, snow forecast to return this w...

Rains, snow forecast to return this weekend

Soak in the sun today because the weather is about to get wet and chilly over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Eureka. Today's cloudy weather is forecast to clear up by the afternoon, according to NWS, but the cloud cover is expected to return this evening.

