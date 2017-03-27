Preparing for a Plant It Pinka

Pictured are, from left, Charlotte McDonald, Eureka Main Street executive director, , Eureka Sequoia Garden Club President Mary Lou Goodwin and Darryl Aberbom of the Shafer's Garden Center. Eureka Sequoia Garden Club members will meet Friday at 10 a.m. at Shafer's Ace Hardware Garden Center, 2760 E St. in Eureka, for their annual planting of the Eureka Main Street Old Town hanging baskets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.