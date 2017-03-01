Prayer shawls provide comfort
Three years ago, parishioners at Church of the Assumption in Ferndale formed a “Prayer Shawl Ministry” under the guidance of Beryl Newman. “The purpose of the ministry is to provide comfort, prayer and peace to people in need, especially of healing,” said Irene Bryant of Church of the Assumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|17 hr
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Starbuck1985
|8
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC