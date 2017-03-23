Police: man killed after walking into I5 traffic
Oregon State Police say around 5:30 p.m., Steve Pemberton, 52, was driving southbound on I5, when he saw a man run onto the freeway. Troopers say Pemberton was unable to avoid hitting the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ...
|Mar 23
|Buckwheat white p...
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|gotcha
|830
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Mar 13
|Priscilla
|9
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC