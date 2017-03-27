Police arrest Humboldt man with drugs in motel
An anonymous tip led Paradise police officers to the whereabouts of a wanted felon from Humboldt County who was staying at the Paradise Lodge with an assortment of narcotics. A press release from the Paradise Police Department said Kevin Maguire of Eureka was taken into custody without incident after officers made contact at the Clark Road motel early Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
