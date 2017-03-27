No charges yet following shots fired investigation in Eureka
On March 29, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 1300 block of McFarlan Street for the report of shots fired toward a process server attempting to serve civil paperwork. The victim told officers that he was attempting to contact the occupants of the residence when he heard what he believed to be shots coming from an upstairs window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|2 hr
|ZibberParents
|7
|Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ...
|Mar 23
|Buckwheat white p...
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|gotcha
|830
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb '17
|outta heeer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC