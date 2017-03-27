No charges yet following shots fired ...

No charges yet following shots fired investigation in Eureka

On March 29, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 1300 block of McFarlan Street for the report of shots fired toward a process server attempting to serve civil paperwork. The victim told officers that he was attempting to contact the occupants of the residence when he heard what he believed to be shots coming from an upstairs window.

