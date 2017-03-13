Neighborsa lawsuit against Squires co...

Neighborsa lawsuit against Squires continues into second week

A Humboldt County judge on Friday said neighbors of Floyd Squires' properties will continue giving testimony for a second week in a series of small claims lawsuits alleging the property owner keeps his rentals in such disrepair it makes their neighborhood a beacon for crime. Judge Timothy Cissna said proceedings of the close to 70 small claims lawsuits filed against the landlord would continue with cross examination by Squires, who is representing himself.

