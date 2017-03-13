Musical ministry: Three concerts planned
The concert - titled “Our God Reigns” - will feature worship pieces by Chris Tomlin and Michael Gungor and include choral classics, gospel songs, hymns and contemporary music. Concert times are 4:30 p.m. April 1 and 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. April 2. The event will be held at McKinleyville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1200 Central Ave. There is no cost to attend, but a free-will offering will be received to support the academy's children and youth programs.
