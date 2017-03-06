Measure Z sees one funding ask from Southern Humboldt

Despite the uproar over the lack of Southern Humboldt infrastructure help from Measure Z, when it came time for funding applications this year, only one came from the area. On Tuesday, March 2, the Citizens' Advisory Committee on Measure Z Expenditures met in Eureka to begin discussions on the 44 applications looking for funding in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

