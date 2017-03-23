McGuire pushes for affordable housing bill
An affordable housing bill authored by North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire passed through a committee hurdle this week and, if passed, could benefit Humboldt County residents. “This bill will secure home ownership for thousands of California residents and is a significant investment for rural parts of the state,” McGuire said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ...
|17 hr
|Buckwheat white p...
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|gotcha
|830
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Mar 13
|Priscilla
|9
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC