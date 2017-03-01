Intercontinental Breakfast

There's a daredevil glee in chowing down in a greasy spoon, casting hygiene-related fears aside, scratching the mystery spot off your glass and regard your plate - its contents fried to kill all but the most exotic contagions - as Evel Knievel must have eyed Snake Canyon before he hit the ramp. But, like all extreme sports, its high is a brief one you might die chasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.