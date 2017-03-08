Humboldt Hilla s a Garden Jewelsa
The Garden Jewels Committee of the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club continues its exploration of homes located on Humboldt Hill with this fifth edition. The winning fronts yards, located near the intersection of Irving and Burns drives, will be recognized during the March 17 meeting at the First Covenant Church in Eureka, starting at noon.
