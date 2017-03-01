Humboldt County unemployment rate at ...

Humboldt County unemployment rate at 4.9 percent

Humboldt County's unemployment rate ticked up to 4.9 percent in January marking a strong start to the year despite a slight increase in the number of people looking for work, according to state labor market experts. A month earlier the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.4 percent, according to a report from the California Employment Development Department in Eureka.

