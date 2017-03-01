Horse packing program planned

Horse packing program planned

Dick Wild will present “Introductory Techniques for Horse Packing” at the Humboldt County Historical Society program meeting Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Humboldt County Library, 1313 Third St. in Eureka. Admission is free and everyone is invited.

