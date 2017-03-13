Harbor district illegally renting war...

Harbor district illegally renting warehouse to businesses displaced by pot

21 hrs ago

Humboldt Bay harbor district Executive Director Jack Crider confirmed Friday that the district has been illegally renting its Samoa pulp mill property to businesses in full awareness that it is violating county land use laws. Crider said his decision to rent to these four businesses “was all about saving jobs in this community” and said the county government is aware of the district's actions.

