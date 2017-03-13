Fulkerson is keynote speaker

Julie Fulkerson will be the keynote speaker at the League of Women Voters of Humboldt County's 26th annual “State of the Community Luncheon” April 7 at the Adorni Center, 1011 Waterfront Drive in Eureka. Seating begins at 11:30 a.m. At the event, the League of Women will honor educator, social worker and community volunteer Marianne Pennekamp for her many years of efforts on behalf of local causes in the areas of mental health and children's services.

