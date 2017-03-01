Fiber artist shares her journey

The Humboldt Handweavers and Spinners Guild will hold a program titled “Artful Felt Journey” March 9 at 6:45 p.m. in the Bay Room of the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Guest speaker Carin Engen will speak about the fiber journey that inspired her from the start to the place now she is now, just about to retire.

