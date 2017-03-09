Fatal Hit and Run in Downtown Eureka

Fatal Hit and Run in Downtown Eureka

Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

Shirley Hoyt, 56, was crossing U.S. 101 at Fourth and S streets at 11:14 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota pickup driven by Blue Lake resident Larry Nielsen, also 56. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, all other vehicles were stopped at the crosswalk to let Hoyt cross. Nielsen, who was driving at a speed described by witnesses as about 50 miles per hour, according to CHP, passed the stopped traffic and struck Hoyt.

