Farming with a spreadsheet
Evan Wiig of The Farmers Guild presents an introduction to a weekend class of farmers in Humboldt County on Feb. 11. If you have ever imagined yourself a farmer, then likely you see a future of tilling soil, nurturing your produce and delivering it to welcoming neighbors at market. “We're not here today to talk about farming basics,” Evan Wiig of The Farmers Guild announced to a full classroom in Eureka on Feb. 11. “We're here to talk about the less sexy side, the business part of farming.” “Humboldt County has some unique challenges and opportunities,” Wiig explained during a lunch break on day one of the weekend workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC