Farming with a spreadsheet

Evan Wiig of The Farmers Guild presents an introduction to a weekend class of farmers in Humboldt County on Feb. 11. If you have ever imagined yourself a farmer, then likely you see a future of tilling soil, nurturing your produce and delivering it to welcoming neighbors at market. “We're not here today to talk about farming basics,” Evan Wiig of The Farmers Guild announced to a full classroom in Eureka on Feb. 11. “We're here to talk about the less sexy side, the business part of farming.” “Humboldt County has some unique challenges and opportunities,” Wiig explained during a lunch break on day one of the weekend workshop.

