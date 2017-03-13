Fabric artist, oil painter show work ...

Fabric artist, oil painter show work in Trinidad

Artwork by Kathy O'Leary and Patty Demant is being featured this month at the Trinidad Art Gallery this month. A California native, O'Leary is an oil painter who focuses almost exclusively on landscape, and Patty Demant works with fabric, using an all-natural dying process derived from ancient fiber art in Australia.

