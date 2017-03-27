Eurekaa s a Honey Holea cleanup unearths a long-term problema

In 90 minutes last weekend, hundreds of pounds of trash were removed from a spot volunteers with Trash Bash Eureka refer to the “Honey Hole,” a depression along V Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. “I looked down at the site after the cleanup and it didn't even look like we made a dent in all that garbage,” said Eureka City Councilwoman Kim Bergel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.