Eureka school board extends school ch...

Eureka school board extends school choice program

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The Eureka City Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a one-year extension of the agreement with other schools districts in the county that allows parents in the Eureka to send their children to schools outside of the district. Board President Lisa Ollivier said members were maintaining the position they took in February: continue to study whether the board should stop allowing parents in Eureka to place their children in public schools outside of the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 19 hr hood roll 821
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 28 chuck perlee 16
News Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08) Feb 20 The Truth 31
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) Feb 19 Un-american_dream 8
Syphilis in High Office? Feb 16 outta heeer 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC