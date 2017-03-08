Eureka school board extends school choice program

The Eureka City Schools Board of Education on Thursday approved a one-year extension of the agreement with other schools districts in the county that allows parents in the Eureka to send their children to schools outside of the district. Board President Lisa Ollivier said members were maintaining the position they took in February: continue to study whether the board should stop allowing parents in Eureka to place their children in public schools outside of the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.