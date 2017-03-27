Eureka police seize pound of heroin, arrest three in narcotics investigation

On Thursday, 03/30/17, at around 7:19 p.m., detectives with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit conducted a traffic stop on a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser in the vicinity of California and West Hawthorne Streets. Detectives detained the Chrysler's three occupants, who were associated with an apartment on the 200 block of West Clark Street, Eureka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.