Eureka Police and Sheriffa s Dept. work to reduce theft
In an effort to lessen the adverse impact of repeat theft offenders negatively impacting businesses within the City of Eureka, the Eureka Police Department, with the support of Sheriff Mike Downey and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, has implemented new procedures that became effective this week. Our intent is to increase public safety and reduce crime while presenting some respite to Eureka's merchants who are continually being victimized by increasingly bold and belligerent repeat theft offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ...
|Mar 23
|Buckwheat white p...
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|gotcha
|830
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Mar 13
|Priscilla
|9
|Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08)
|Mar 12
|Eric
|15
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC