Eureka Police and Sheriffa s Dept. work to reduce theft

In an effort to lessen the adverse impact of repeat theft offenders negatively impacting businesses within the City of Eureka, the Eureka Police Department, with the support of Sheriff Mike Downey and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, has implemented new procedures that became effective this week. Our intent is to increase public safety and reduce crime while presenting some respite to Eureka's merchants who are continually being victimized by increasingly bold and belligerent repeat theft offenders.

