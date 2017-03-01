Eureka actor to be recognized for work in SF Bay Area
Eureka resident and Shakespearean actor Julie Eccles-Benson is being honored in an event in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night. She is one of several people who will be honored at the Guiding Stars Gala at the Claremont Club and Spa in Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|Fri
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mar 2
|Starbuck1985
|8
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC