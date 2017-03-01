EPD: Woman stabbed in Eureka

A 30-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after being stabbed in Eureka, according to the Eureka Police Department. On March 2, at about 1:50 a.m., Eureka Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of Summer Street for a report of a stabbing, according to officers.

