EPD cite Lost Coast Research for unlicensed cannabis testing

On 3/09/17, at about 12:50 PM, detectives with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit , assisted by City of Eureka Code Enforcement officials, special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, and the Humboldt Bay Fire Department, served a search warrant at a cannabis- related business near 4 th/A Streets, Eureka. The warrant was in response to information EPD received concerning the presence of a suspected unpermitted and illegal BHO lab at the location.

