Del Norte DA files charges against Eureka woman in Klamath murder case

The Del Norte District Attorney has filed charges against four individuals in connection with the shooting death of Sunni Jo Grant of Klamath, California on March 20, 2017. George Johnson, Jr. of Galesburg, Illinois was charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Special Allegation of Personally Discharging a Firearm that Proximately Caused Death and a Special Allegation of having suffered a prior conviction for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm in Knox County, Illinois.

