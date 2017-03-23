Del Norte DA files charges against Eu...

Del Norte DA files charges against Eureka woman in Klamath murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

The Del Norte District Attorney has filed charges against four individuals in connection with the shooting death of Sunni Jo Grant of Klamath, California on March 20, 2017. George Johnson, Jr. of Galesburg, Illinois was charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Special Allegation of Personally Discharging a Firearm that Proximately Caused Death and a Special Allegation of having suffered a prior conviction for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm in Knox County, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nurellie Harrigan sucks dik in the dim lights, ... 12 hr Buckwheat white p... 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Mar 17 gotcha 830
Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09) Mar 13 Priscilla 9
News Daly's 'family' celebrates 20 years of gathering (Apr '08) Mar 12 Eric 15
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Mar 6 Sexaddict55 9
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Office 1
Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12) Feb 28 chuck perlee 16
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC