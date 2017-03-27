County services to be to temporarily ...

County services to be to temporarily halted due to planned network outage

15 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The county of Humboldt will perform maintenance on its computer network during the afternoon of Thursday, March 30 at the Clark Complex and it will affect those doing business with the Planning & Building Department and Land Use Division of the Public Works Department. The Clark Complex is located at 3015 H Street in Eureka.

