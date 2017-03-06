County budget meeting moved from Willow Creek to McKinleyville due to icy road conditions
Due to icy road conditions along State Route 299, the County of Humboldt has moved tonight's Budget Roadshow meeting to the McKinleyville Library at 1606 Pickett Road in McKinleyville. The meeting was previously scheduled to take place at Willow Creek Community Services District in Willow Creek, but after consulting with the California Highway Patrol regarding State Route 299, the county decided to avoid the potentially dangerous conditions along the road.
