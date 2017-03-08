Community IDa s priority uses for mar...

Community IDa s priority uses for marijuana tax

Attendees of the Humboldt County community budget meeting on Thursday use their smartphones to vote on top priorities for how the county should spend revenue from the medical marijuana tax Measure S. Local residents Thursday evening identified mental health services and environmental cleanup of black market marijuana grows as priority uses for funds generated by Humboldt County's marijuana cultivation tax, Measure S. About 150 county residents and government officials gathered in the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka on Thursday evening to discuss how the county should spend the nearly $2.2 million Measure S is expected to generate in the upcoming 2017-18 fiscal year.

