CHP investigating scene of fatal collision in Eureka

9 hrs ago

Sgt. Mike Campbell with the California Highway Patrol office in Humboldt said investigators were at the scene of the crash Thursday morning at Fourth and S streets after one woman was pronounced dead. Authorities arrived at the scene about 11:14 a.m. in response to the crash.

