Camaraderie through cannabis: Vets gr...

Camaraderie through cannabis: Vets group works to address depression, addiction

Weed for Warriors Humboldt meets on the second Wednesday of every month in Eureka. Those interested in participating are asked to contact Gutierrez by email at [email protected] An average of 20 veterans in the United States commit suicide every day, according to a U.S. Veteran's Association report in 2016.

