Camaraderie through cannabis: Vets group works to address depression, addiction
Weed for Warriors Humboldt meets on the second Wednesday of every month in Eureka. Those interested in participating are asked to contact Gutierrez by email at [email protected] An average of 20 veterans in the United States commit suicide every day, according to a U.S. Veteran's Association report in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Sexaddict55
|9
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Office
|1
|Glendale Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Feb 28
|chuck perlee
|16
|Attorney: Officer's promotion could lead to BL ... (Mar '08)
|Feb 20
|The Truth
|31
|Scam Artist Charged (Feb '09)
|Feb 19
|Un-american_dream
|8
|Syphilis in High Office?
|Feb 16
|outta heeer
|1
|Understanding Islam: A community conversation
|Feb 14
|no molesto my pup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC