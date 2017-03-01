Cal-Fire host fire drill training in ...

Cal-Fire host fire drill training in Eureka

Cal Fire Captain Robert Chesnick talks about the nuances of how to safely and properly open doors in a structure fire. State firefighters on Friday finished a weeklong training at the Humboldt Bay Fire Drill Grounds in Eureka that included practicing rescues, extinguishing fires at mid-rise buildings and navigating their way through burn areas, according to Cal Fire officials.

