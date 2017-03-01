Art BeatLow Life and High TimesJesse Wiedel's paintings at Black Faun
Jesse Wiedel paints moments when the down-home, corn-pone, howl-at-the-moon strain of crazy that burbles beneath the placid surface of Humboldt life rears its head. And he owns the niche.
